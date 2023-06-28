Tabuya attends Australia Circular Economy Forum

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The main human resource of a circular economy can be women, and technology and capacity is needed to be able to realize this goal in a big way in the Pacific.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya at “The Australia Circular Economy Forum” in Sydney, Australia.

Tabuya says the circular economy was already in place in our traditional systems before colonization and westernization.

Article continues after advertisement

Therefore, she says we need to consult and engage our traditional economy and learn lessons from it.



[[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Tabuya adds that it is vital to address the underlying issues with a holistic approach.

According to the Minister, this can be done by highlighting gender-specific impacts of climate change while promoting gender and social inclusion in climate change policies, programs, and decision-making processes to ensure a more just and sustainable future for all.

Tabuya was also hosted by Australia’s Ambassador for Climate Change, Kristin Tilley.

The duo exchanged ideas and discussed areas of opportunity for addressing the issues of climate change in Fiji and the Pacific.

The Minister’s trip is funded by Circular Australia, and hosted by the University of New South Wales jointly with Arup Australia.