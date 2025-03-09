Suva women unite for rights and safety

Women from diverse backgrounds marched through the streets of Suva to reclaim the night, celebrating International Women’s Day.

With chants resonating through the city, they demanded safer schools, churches, and public spaces, while also advocating for gender equality and empowerment.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali emphasized the need for substantial progress to address the long-standing gaps in women’s rights and safety.

She urged women to remain vocal and active, stressing the importance of unity rather than division.

“Do not suffer in silence call out violence, utilize the toll-free helpline, and stand in solidarity with each other. We may not always agree, but when our rights are under threat, we must come together.”

Ali also highlighted the efforts of the FWCC, which is collaborating with other agencies to improve services and support for women across the country.

