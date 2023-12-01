Suva Foreshore to light up for Christmas tonight

Members of the public around the central division can expect more activities and rides for all ages at the 8th year of the Vodafone Suva Christmas in the park.

Vodafone Sponsorship Manager Adriu Vakarau says this year there will be more choirs singing Christmas carols, including the famous Centenary church choir, there will be entertainment from VT1S, a lot of fireworks, rides, and food stalls.

Vakarau says the Christmas tree lighting is a tradition not to be missed as he assures it’s a place where the meaning of Christmas comes to life.

“All the entertainment and the program for tonight are ready to go, so we are calling all the people of Suva, Nausori, and Pacific Harbor. Come down to the Suva Civic Center foreshore, come and enjoy some good Christmas carols; there will be choirs for entertainment and lots of giveaways.”

The event will begin at 4pm this afternoon, with the lighting around 7.30pm followed by entertainment until 10 tonight.

Christmas in the Park will be at the Suva Civic Center foreshore.