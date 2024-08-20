Suva Chief highlights critical role of media

Suva's paramount chief, Sanaila Mudunavosa (left), FBC TV Manager, Sitiveni Halofaki

Suva’s paramount chief, Sanaila Mudunavosa, has highlighted the crucial role media plays in shaping Fiji’s future.

He made these comments during the celebration of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 70th anniversary at Suvavou village today.

Mudunavosa emphasized that those working in media, particularly radio announcers, bear a significant responsibility to share vital information that can address critical issues facing the nation, such as drugs, HIV, and poverty.

Mudunavosa urged FBC to continue providing accurate and relevant information through its diverse media platforms, including six radio stations, TV stations, and online channels, to help guide and inform the Fijian public.

FBC TV Manager, Sitiveni Halofaki, expressed gratitude to the people of Suvavou village for providing the land on which FBC has operated for the past 70 years.

Halofaki reaffirmed FBC’s commitment to maintaining a strong relationship with Suvavou and its people moving forward.

Suvavou village, is home to 11 tribes and three clans which are Vatuwaqa, Nayavumata, and Nauluvatu.