Surge in crime

The Fiji Police Force has announced an overall 18% increase in crime for the month of February 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu highlighted that theft emerged as the most prevalent offense, with reported cases soaring from 276 to 414.

Notably, three major theft cases accounted for 77 individual counts, totaling losses of approximately $1.89 million from various businesses.

Tudravu explained that the rise in cases can be attributed to instances where a single report may involve multiple counts, contributing to the statistical increase.

“The rise in cyber-related crimes is becoming a concerning trend, with 52 cases of obtaining financial advantage by deception reported. These incidents primarily stem from previous years but were officially registered in February 2025, suggesting that the public is increasingly trusting police investigative capabilities.”

The Police Chief says that recent months saw a significant uptick in serious crime, with an overall increase of 24%.

Illicit drug offenses also surged, rising by 16% during February.

Notable crimes contributing to the overall increase included assault causing actual bodily harm, burglary, aggravated robbery, and criminal intimidation.

On a more positive note, crimes against women and children witnessed an 11% reduction in key performance indicators.

However, concerningly, serious offenses related to sexual crimes, burglary, aggravated robbery, and motor vehicle theft have increased.

Among the 91 reported sexual offenses—ranging from rape to indecent assault—58% involved victims under the age of 18, including a shocking case involving a three-year-old girl.

“The report also detailed the involvement of young offenders, with two 17-year-olds facing charges for separate defilement cases against minors. Moreover, four police officers have been charged with assault and other serious violations.”

Fiji Police reported 220 drug-related cases, with the majority (203) involved in unlawful possession.

Marijuana was the most common substance, accounting for 188 cases, while methamphetamine was linked to 32 incidents.

As law enforcement grapples with rising crime rates, the Fiji Police Force encourages public cooperation and confidence in combating these pressing issues.

