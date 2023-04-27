Support MSMEs, says Kamikamica

Minister for Cooperatives and SME’s Manoa Kamikamica

There is a need for medium and larger companies to strengthen their supply and value chains with micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Minister for Cooperatives and SME’s Manoa Kamikamica says concerns have been raised from larger companies about the lack of constant supply from MSMEs.

He says that once they establish a good working relationship with these small businesses, they will be able to strengthen their supply chain and meet orders.

Article continues after advertisement

“If we look at the models of a few companies, I know the Crest Chicken and British American Tobacco gentlemen are here. They have been able to work out that modality very well and use MSME’s to build their supply chain.”

Kamikamica urges all not to discard the MSMEs, as they play a significant role in our economy.

He says that whether they are formal or informal, they make up a huge chunk of our economy.