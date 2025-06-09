Supply strain in Tamavua

[File Photo]

Heavy rainfall has disrupted the Tamavua water system. Raw water quality at the Savura intake declined, reducing treatment output and reservoir levels.

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Seru Soderberg said the focus in recent weeks has been on stabilising supply while advancing long-term upgrades to strengthen the system.

He states teams are working around the clock to restore reliability and improve infrastructure to meet growing urban demand.

He noted that reservoir recovery and system balance take time especially for elevated communities.

Soderberg confirmed that the Viria Water Treatment Plant is operating at full design capacity.

He said the Sawani to Colo-I-Suva pipeline, now under construction will improve supply to higher areas once commissioned.

Water carting continues in areas where network pressure remains low.

Field teams have identified access challenges in parts of informal settlements, including low-hanging power lines, narrow roads and homes located away from the roadside.

Residents are being asked to place water containers at accessible roadside points during scheduled daytime runs to allow crews to service as many households as possible.

Soderberg said the Authority would work closely with community leaders to improve communication, raise awareness of water conservation and address shared responsibilities in managing local infrastructure.

Concerns about the distribution of water carting services are being reviewed internally.

WAF maintains that service delivery will remain transparent and aligned with operational priorities and community needs.

