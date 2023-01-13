Sugar stakeholders to meet

Sugar industry stakeholders have been called to a meeting with the new Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh, to iron out issues that exist within the industry.

Singh says he wants all industry stakeholders—be it Fiji Sugar Corporation, the Sugar Cane Growers Council, the Sugar Research Institute, the Sugar Tribunal, or anyone associated with the industry—to meet and talk.

“Currently, my feeling is this – the left-hand does not know what the right hand is doing. There is so much of a tussle in between. It’s not a personal difference. It’s just a matter of attitude.”

Singh says the meeting will allow for all problems that exist between the stakeholders to be put on the table and discussed.

“All stakeholders must talk openly, put their problems on the table. So that we can understand who is going from where and who is doing what and then we draw up a plan, a master plan so that we can get everyone to talk the same language about the industry.”

The meeting has been scheduled for January 15th.