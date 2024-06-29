Sugar Minister unveils new support initiatives

[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/ Facebook]

The Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh has acknowledged the unwavering commitment of the sugarcane farmers and their contribution towards nation’s economy.

While officiating the 2024 Farmer’s Open Day at the Gujarati grounds in Ba today, Singh highlighted the government’s comprehensive plans aimed to further support the farmers and enhance sugarcane production.

He reiterated the coalition government commitment to the sugar industry, highlighting significant initiatives announced in the 2024-2025 National Budget aimed at fostering industry growth.

Singh says that farmers can expect increase in the Manual Harvesting Support initiative programs.

“Last year we had paid only $1 per tonne to the manual harvesters, but this year we have increased it to $3 for the farmers. In the light of the devastation caused by the rainy season, our cane access road budget has also been doubled from $2 million to $4 million.”

Singh adds that all existing programs will continue to be supported, including the new farmers and the lease premium assistance initiative.

He adds that the sugar industry receives a total of $70.1 million and they are pleased to secure funding for several essential project.