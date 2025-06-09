Student in custody for suspected murder

[file photo]

An 18-year-old student remains in custody for allegedly causing the death of a man in his 20s.

Police have this afternoon stated that a report of an alleged stabbing was received this morning at an apartment complex located along Waimanu Road, whereby Totogo Police were deployed to the scene and found the victim motionless.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

The circumstances leading up to the alleged incident are still to be ascertained.

