Strengthening border control surveillance

The United Nations Development Programme and the Japanese government are joining forces to bolster border control efforts in Fiji and the Pacific.

Through a strategic partnership, the two entities are providing training and technical support aimed at enhancing Fiji’s capacity to manage its borders effectively.

Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan, Filimoni Waqabaca emphasized the significance of the training particularly in the context of seaport management.

Article continues after advertisement

“The seaport training will help enhance the overall governance and management of seaport boarder control, not only fortifying boarders but also contributing to the free and open Indo-Pacific region through fostering regional cooperation and enhancing our capacity to combat illicit activities, creating a safer and more prosperous environment for all.”



Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan, Filimoni Waqabaca

Waqabaca emphasized that the initiative aims to combat illicit activities, ultimately creating a safer and more prosperous environment for all.

Officials from the Fiji Police Force, Fiji Navy, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Authority, Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji, and officials from several Pacific Island countries participated in the border control training.