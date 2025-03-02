News

Strategy set to drive Fiji’s e-commerce boom

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 2, 2025 12:10 pm

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The government is making a strategic leap toward enhancing its digital future by launching the National Digital Strategy, a framework aimed at driving technological progress across all sectors.

This initiative is designed to boost digital infrastructure, expand access to technology, and foster innovation, positioning Fiji to capitalize on the opportunities offered by the digital economy.

The strategy also emphasizes the importance of strengthening cybersecurity to ensure safe, sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali says that the National Digital Strategy is designed to complement the country’s broader e-commerce goals, reinforcing infrastructure and nurturing innovation.

So, our message to businesses is simple: Embrace digital trade, adopt e-commerce, and explore new markets. The private sector usually leads innovation. This is evident in initiatives like M-PiAISA, MyCash, and platforms like VITI CART.”

With the support of Australia’s Pacific Digital Economy Program, the government will enhance its ability to collect, analyze, and disseminate critical e-commerce data, bolstering the nation’s capacity to adapt to digital trade rules.

Acting Deputy Head of Mission at the Australian High Commission Andrew Shephard says they are committed to helping their partners unlock the full benefits of the digital economy through digital trade rules.

This also highlights the Government of Fiji’s ongoing commitment to advancing a dynamic digital economy by enhancing consumer trust in e-commerce transactions, linked to strengthened consumer protection measures, and streamlined trade facilitation, which can also support regional integration.”

With the support of international partners and a clear focus on infrastructure and cybersecurity, the government is setting the stage for a more connected, prosperous digital future for all Fijians.

