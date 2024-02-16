Step father faces sexual assault charges

A 25-year-old man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting and unlawfully wounding his 3-year-old step-daughter.

The incidents allegedly occurred towards the end of 2023 in Navua.

The accused is alleged to have slapped the victim who is a special needs child when she refused to eat, burnt her legs with tobacco and sexually assaulted her.

The matter was reported by a relative when he noticed the bruises and burnt marks, and with the assistance of officers from the Social Welfare Department, the child was removed from the mother’s custody and handed over to the care of a relative.

The accused has been charged with one count of rape and one count of unlawful wounding, and will be produced at the Navua Magistrates Court today.