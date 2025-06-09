State moves to consolidate cases for eight drug accused

Eight individuals charged in relation to drug raids in Suva and the Western Division in September reappeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today as the state moves to consolidate the multiple cases into a single proceeding. The accused persons are Gina Choi, Peniasi Delai, and Logaimasino Baules, who had previously appeared without legal representation.

It is alleged that on September 23rd, the three were found in possession of 0.345 grams of methamphetamine.

Choi was also allegedly found with over $900 and foreign currency, while Baules has been identified as a prohibited immigrant.

The other five accused joined the proceedings this morning, bringing the total number of individuals involved to eight.

During the court sitting, the state indicated its intention to consolidate the various charges arising from the September drug raids. The defence confirmed that they do not object to the consolidation proposal relating to the raids.

The court highlighted that the consolidation process aims to streamline the hearings, reduce duplication, and ensure consistency in the legal proceedings. Once the consolidation is formally granted, the eight accused will be brought together under a single case, allowing the court to efficiently manage the hearings.

The matter will be recalled in the Suva Magistrates Court on December 18th.

