Sprint King fulfills traditional obligations at the GCC

The Pacific Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro.

The Pacific Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro presents the first bowl of yaqona as part of the Yaqona Vakaturaga to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere during the opening of the Great Council of Chiefs meeting.

Tabakaucoro originates from the chiefly island of Bau and is part of the Tuikaba clan under the Tokatoka Vunivalu.

Their traditional role includes performing traditional ceremonies, including the presentation of yaqona to the Chief Guest, on Bau Island.

Article continues after advertisement

The traditional welcoming ceremony of the Great Council of Chiefs continues on the island.