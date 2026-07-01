Ovalau adamant to bounce back after heavy loss

Ovalau Women's Rugby team after their game on Friday at Bidesi Park in Suva.

Despite not getting the start they wanted at the Ranadi Cup competition, Ovalau Women’s Rugby team is adamant to quickly bounce back.

They suffered a heavy 69-12 defeat to Navosa on Friday, coach Ana Balenaika says the lose was an early wake up call for the side.

She adds that the clash pointed out areas her side still needed to work on.

Defense and running lines were some of their weaknesses, and they have been working on these areas since ahead of the next round of competition.

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“We need a lot of work on our defence and our set-pieces. This game against Navosa was a tough one, which is good, because it’s just the first game and we still have time to fix our weaknesses.”

They will host Serua tomorrow at Nasau Park at 11am tomorrow for their next game.