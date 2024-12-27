Solar lights installed

[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji / Facebook]

The Art of Living Foundation donated 12 solar-powered streetlights to the Waikerekere multi-ethnic community in Veisari.

This donation is aimed at improving safety for over 600 residents.

The solar lights were installed as part of a project led by the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs.

The initiative, which stemmed from community consultation programs aims to provide safer access to local facilities and enhanced security for those traveling late at night.

Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs Head of Research, Policy and Projects Dr Avinash Kumar said the solar light initiative would benefit residents especially children by ensuring safer streets.

He further explained that the project is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to address infrastructure gaps in underserved areas and promote long-term, sustainable solutions.