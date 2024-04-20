SODELPA withdraws ultimatum 

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education, Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education, Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka reassures the public that his leadership at the ministerial level remains intact.

This comes as the Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Board has withdrawn the demand made to Gavoka earlier last week to step down as Education Minister and to make way for the party’s new leader, Aseri Radrodro, to resume the role.

Gavoka acknowledges the fact that in the past few weeks there were questions raised regarding ministerial leadership, however, he confirms that there will be no change.

“Honorable Radrodro has indicated quite firmly that he’s happy to lead the party from within parliament. And the worry was for the Education Ministry, because people were anxious about the leadership. Please be assured that I remain as Minister for Education.”

While responding to a question about giving up one of his portfolios to Radrodro, Gavoka says he will comply with the directives given by the Prime Minister.