SODELPA urges PM to reconsider decision

The Social Democratic Liberal Party believes that the Prime Minister may have been ill-informed.

This is regarding his decision to terminate Education Minister Aseri Radrodro from Cabinet.

Rabuka dismissed Radrodro last week citing insubordination and disobedience to his directives.

Article continues after advertisement

According to SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka, he had informed PM Sitiveni Rabuka that the Fiji National University Council members had been reinstated.

“By the time I wrote to the Prime Minister that was before Christmas. I communicated that I spoke with Hon Radrodro and he had made the changes that was required of him. I did communicate but it looks like that it was a bit late.”



SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka

SODELPA’s General Secretary Viliame Takayawa disclosed that the party formally wrote to the Prime Minister on Monday outlining the situation and requesting a response.

However, as of now, there has been no formal response from the Prime Minister’s office.

Numerous queries sent to the Prime Minister’s office by FBC News remain unanswered.