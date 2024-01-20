SODELPA questions Radrodro's dismissal

Education Minister and Party member Aseri Radrodro

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s working committee group will hold a meeting today to discuss Education Minister and Party member Aseri Radrodro’s dismissal.

While speaking to FBC News, SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa says they were not aware of the dismissal and that they only learned about it through a social media post on the Fiji Government page.



SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa [File Photo]

He says that a more formal and proper Pacific way, such as a talanoa session, could have been taken to consult the party on the matter.

“One just to find out the reasoning, number two in terms of support for this coalition government and number three looking at the judiciary review of this whole scenario because our agreement or the coalition agreement is there to be followed and we might be taking legal address on this”

Takayawa says that they have also written a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office on the matter and are questioning the coalition agreement, but have yet to receive a response.

The Prime Minister has taken the decision to dismiss Radrodro from cabinet with effect from Monday for insubordination and disobedience to his directive.

Takayawa stresses they are not happy with how the decision was made.

It is believed that Radrodro’s dismissal has to do with the Fiji National Univeristy.

Efforts to get comments from Aseri Radrodro proved futile.