Society praises overhaul of pharmacist registration

Priyanka Prasad

The Fiji Pharmaceutical Society says the repeal of the Registration of Skilled Professionals Act is a needed change that improves fairness, strengthens oversight, and protects the public.

President Priyanka Prasad says the old system created a two-tier pathway where foreign-trained pharmacists could enter the workforce without going through important checks required under the Pharmacy Profession Act.

She says the repeal now ensures that all pharmacists whether trained in Fiji or overseas must undergo proper qualification checks and competency exams before they can practice.

Article continues after advertisement

“With the restoration of Fiji Pharmacy Profession Board now, they can undergo proper checks and competency exams before entering the pharmacy practice workforce, which allows for enhanced patient safety and at the end of the day, that is most important.”

Prasad says the sector has welcomed the change, as it puts patient safety first and ensures fair treatment for both local graduates and foreign applicants.

She says there may be short-term delays for overseas applicants as the process shifts back to the statutory system, but these steps are important to keep the public safe.

She adds that removing overlapping systems will reduce confusion in the long term.

Prasad calls the repeal a huge step forward saying weak entry pathways under the old law put patients at risk and damaged trust in the pharmacy profession.

She clarifies that the Fiji Pharmaceutical Society has never handled registration applications, as this role belongs to the Fiji Pharmacy Profession Board and continues to do so after the repeal.

Prasad stresses that the repeal does not stop foreign-trained pharmacists from working in Fiji.

She says Fiji still welcomes overseas professionals, but only those who meet the required standards.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.