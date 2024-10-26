Sky is the limit for teachers: Druavesi

The President of the Fijian Teachers Association, Netani Druavesi, is urging teachers across the nation to advance their academic qualifications to stay competitive and enhance their teaching standards.

Druavesi emphasizes the importance of upskilling and continuous education to ensure that teachers not only remain effective in their roles but also become more marketable.

Speaking to FBC News, he challenged teachers to take steps towards further studies as a way to elevate their qualifications within the education system.

“We have been telling them, and we will be telling them. To step up in their academic qualifications. Just to up their qualifications. If they are in the primary, they can go up to secondary school. Just to up their qualifications because that is marketable.”

Druavesi adds that higher qualification will also impart more knowledge and teaching skills, thus calling for a higher salary and a better position in the workforce.

The FTA President’s call aligns with the growing demand for qualified professionals in the Fijian education sector, particularly as the curriculum and teaching strategies evolve to meet global standards.