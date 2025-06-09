Six students linked to bus stand fight

[File Photo]

Police in Lautoka have identified six students allegedly involved in a fight at the Lautoka bus stand. Four were taken in for questioning while two others are expected to be interviewed soon.

Fiji Police Force confirmed all six students attend the same school. Parents were called in yesterday afternoon as part of the investigation.

Police said four students were taken into custody after the incident while two fled the scene. Those two will be questioned in the presence of their parents as inquiries continue.

Article continues after advertisement

Officers are scheduled to visit the school on Monday to speak with students as part of ongoing investigations and awareness efforts.

The Force urged parents and guardians to counsel their children about the consequences of their actions. They said safety and security is a shared responsibility between families, schools and the wider community.

Police added that while awareness programs in schools will continue, reinforcement of positive behaviour must begin at home.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.