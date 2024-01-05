Six charged with serious crimes in December

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

Data released by Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions reveals that six individuals faced a total of nine charges last month.

The charges included aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, theft, act with intent to cause grievous harm, disobedience of lawful order, and breach of suspended sentence.

According to the figures two incidents involve violence against women.

A 40-year-old man was charged with using scissors to inflict grievous harm on his 30-year-old de facto partner.

Additionally, a 20-year-old man faced charges for aggravated robbery of $55 and disobedience of a court order related to maintaining peace after a previous offense.

A 23-year-old man was charged with aggravated robbery for stealing a Samsung A20 phone from a 31-year-old man. A

Another incident involved a 24-year-old man charged with aggravated robbery of a Samsung A20 phone and $2,000 cash from a 22-year-old man. This individual also violated a three-year suspended sentence from a prior similar offense.

A 25-year-old man faced charges for stealing an iPhone worth $4,500 from an 18-year-old man while a 28-year-old man’s charges of aggravated burglary and theft were dropped due to insufficient evidence.