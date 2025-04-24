Singh urges action on workplace safety

The Minister for Employment has placed a strong emphasis on the transformative impact of artificial intelligence and digitalization on workplace safety.

Agni Deo Singh highlighted the critical need for proactive measures to address emerging risks in the evolving digital landscape while commemorating the 2025 World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Singh also emphasized the alarming ILO statistics of over 2.78 billion work-related deaths annually, stressing the urgency of enhancing workplace safety amidst rapid technological advancements.

He highlighted the importance of robust digital infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, to facilitate effective online OHS systems.

“To ensure safe usage of these technologies, enhancing workplace digital literacy through targeted training is essential, particularly for small to medium enterprises unfamiliar with advanced technologies. Companies must regularly evaluate their digital systems and effectiveness, accessibility, and real-time data provision.”

Singh says the Ministry is committed to modernizing OHS practices, including implementing a paperless approach for inspections and reporting and transitioning to cashless systems and online services.

