Singh calls on FICAC Commissioner to step down

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh (left), FICAC Commissioner Rashmi Aslam.

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh has called on Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Rashmi Aslam to step down immediately.

While contributing to the budget debate yesterday, Singh said that as a decision is yet to be made either to retain or merge FICAC with the current police system, he has slammed Aslam in regards to pending Fiji Sugar Corporation corruption cases.

Singh says former FSC Chief Executive Abdul Khan’s corruption case was handed over to the FICAC corrupt file three years ago, and to date no action has been taken.

He adds that, on the other hand, FICAC is seen taking active action against small cases as people are prosecuted and taken to jail.

Singh says it is surprising to note that FSC employed Vishnu Mohan as Chairman, who resides in Toronto, Canada, and he was running the company remotely while Khan was made CEO, who was paid $840,000 while FSC was going downward.

After Khan left, he added that Graham Clarke came on a package of $750,000, followed by Navin Chandra at $500,000.

Singh says that this type of salary was agreed to by the previous government, as the Minister for Sugar was the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Singh highlights that, as of now, Bhan Singh is working on a salary of $200,000 and doing a much better job.

Questions have been sent to the FICAC Commissioner in this regard.