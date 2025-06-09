Singh calls for compassion and solidarity this Holi

As Hindus celebrate the Holi today, Minister for Public Enterprises, Charan Jeath Singh is urging citizens to embrace the deeper meaning of the festival by extending compassion and practical support to those facing hardship.

In his Holi message, Singh says that while the festival of colours is traditionally marked by joy and celebration, this year it also presents an opportunity for reflection and unity.

He says with many families recently affected by severe flooding, some communities are experiencing loss and uncertainty rather than festivity.

Singh is calling on individuals, families, and organizations to embody the true spirit of Holi by reaching out to those in need.

Article continues after advertisement

He is also encouraging Fijians to demonstrate generosity and solidarity, reminding the nation that even small acts of kindness can make a meaningful difference in restoring hope and dignity.

He stresses that Holi symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and the enduring values of love, forgiveness, and togetherness principles that are especially important during times of challenge.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.