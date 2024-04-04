SIDS must take stock says Ratu Naiqama

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has reminded the Small Island Developing States of the importance of effectively tackling the scourge of climate change in their respective jurisdictions.

While addressing the SIDS Parliamentary Group meeting along the margins of the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly, Ratu

Naiqama says the challenges faced by SIDS due to their vulnerabilities to climate change and sea level rise are not subsiding.

He says the SIDS must take stock of the achievements and challenges faced in terms of sustainable development aspirations.

“The existential threats have exacerbated, and their impacts have not only adversely affected SIDS but also other developing countries with small populations and economies, threatening our peaceful existence.”

SIDs Chair and Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says it is vital to advocate against the threats of climate change and help shape the adaptation and resilience-building narratives in our respective countries.

Seruiratu says the main issues that were discussed during the meeting were climate change, oceans, and sustainable development.

With the SIDs chairmanship, Seruiratu says Fiji will continue to champion the rights of the Pacific neighbours and be the voice that will raise issues in IPU and other international forums.