Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha calls for precautions

Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji is urging Fijians to take precautionary measures in light of the approaching cyclone.

National Secretary Krishneel Tiwari, underscoring the significance of Diwali, also emphasizes the critical importance of safety given the current weather conditions.

Tiwari calls on parents to look after their children and be ready to move if necessary.

“Please try to be prepared. Also if you are not aware of the centers please try and call now, be prepared as we need to prevent it first rather than waiting towards the end.”

Tiwari encourages the safe use of fireworks and stresses the need for people not to be complacent in the face of the impending weather challenges.