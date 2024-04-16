It's my call says PM

Viliame Gavoka, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Aseri Radrodro

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stated this morning that the removal of Aseri Radrodro as Education Minister was his prerogative as Prime Minister.

Rabuka is responding to the recent move by the Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board for Viliame Gavoka to relinquish the position of Education Minister and for Radrodro to resume the role.

Radrodro was removed by Rabuka last year for insubordination, and only on Friday SODELPA made him its new leader.

Article continues after advertisement

Following this, SODELPA has written a letter to Gavoka to relinquish the position and make way for Radrodro.

This morning, the Prime Minister, in response to this call, said he made the call to remove Radrodro.

Rabuka says the SODELPA Board does not have a say.

Meanwhile, SODELPA will hold its annual general meeting this Saturday to formally announce Radrodro as its new leader.

The SODELPA Board is once again claiming that there was no insubordination by Radrodro for him to be removed as Education Minister.

In the letter to Gavoka, it says Radrodro has not committed any breaches, as previously claimed by the Prime Minister’s office.

This was put to the Prime Minister this morning, who says the decision was made by him as Prime Minister and not his office.

He says Gavoka will remain as the Education Minister.