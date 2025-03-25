Shortage of legal drafters delays key law reforms

Attorney General Graham Leung [File Photo]

Attorney General Graham Leung admits there is a shortage of senior legal drafters who can assist in law reforms.

Leung says this shortage is delaying vital reviews, including the Police Act.

He says many laws, inherited from colonial days, need to be regularly reviewed as circumstances, communities, and societies evolve.

The Attorney General stresses the need for experienced and senior legislative drafters, and with only two experienced drafters available, the process is expected to be lengthy.

Leung further says that there are more than forty laws under consideration for review or amendment at the Attorney General’s office.

“Not every lawyer is trained to be a draftsperson or qualified to be one. The shortage of legal drafters we are facing is not unique to Fiji; it’s a global problem.”

Apart from the review of the Police Act, Leung says the Cabinet is also looking at other acts.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says they have received assurances from the AG’s office that work is underway on reviewing the act.

“There are drafters they are looking to bring in to get it done. We need this done, and I would like to thank the government for taking it up as one of the legislations that will be changing and pursued this year.”

The government is reviewing the outdated Fiji Police Act of 1965, as it prevents officers from effectively tackling crime today. Real change can only happen with updated laws.

