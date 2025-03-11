Sharma to vote against Bill

[File Photo]

Independent MP Rinesh Sharma has expressed clear opposition to the proposed constitutional amendments currently before Parliament.

During the debate in Parliament today, he raised concerns about the process and the need for public involvement.

Sharma stated that any constitutional change should prioritise the people’s voices, urging that the amendment must be genuinely inclusive of public opinion.

While Sharma remains an Opposition MP, his stance on the matter is not entirely straightforward.

Despite opposing the amendment itself, he was one of the four FijiFirst MPs who voted in favor of allowing the Prime Minister to present the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025.

“I agree this Constitution needs amendments but the correct process, the correct process, you can laugh now but I hope you understand what you’re speaking in those papers. It needs proper process. If they feel it’s done wrongly then let’s do it correctly.”

Sharma defended this vote, stating that it was necessary to allow for further debate on the matter.

However, he pointed out that the Bill requires a three-quarters majority to pass, and without such a majority, the issue may ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.

Sharma noted that the ongoing debate stems from differing views on whether the Constitution should be amended or preserved.

He explained that his vote for the motion was intended to give the government an opportunity to present its arguments, allowing him to make a more informed decision later.

Addressing the backlash on social media following his vote, Sharma rejected the false narratives about him and his family.

He clarified that he had engaged in extensive discussions with various stakeholders, including ministers and legal experts, before supporting the motion to suspend the Bill.

Despite this, he reaffirmed his cautious approach, stressing that transparency must guide any constitutional changes.

Sharma further spoke on the need for full transparency from the government regarding the content of the proposed amendments.

He argued that providing clear information would build public trust and likely lead to broader support in Parliament.

Sharma also reminded Fijians that political parties had included constitutional review in their 2022 election promises and urged the public to hold them accountable for delivering on those commitments.

The debate continues in Parliament.

