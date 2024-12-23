Shangri-La introduces new Indian culinary adventure

The growing demand for Indian cuisine along the Coral Coast has led Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji, to introduce a new Indian dining experience at Mirch Restaurant.

This offering seamlessly blends innovation with tradition, enhancing the hotel’s culinary offerings.

Mirch, which translates to “chili” in Hindi, captures the essence of Indian cuisine—bold, dynamic, and rich with culture.

Director Sales Marsha Eyre says the pop-up restaurant located within the resort’s Black Marlin Bar redefines Indian cuisine, offering an extraordinary journey through the flavors of India.

“We thought that there was a need for Indian fine dining cuisine on the coral coast. We launched that with a small pop-up restaurant that can take up to 50 guests promoting it out to the community as well as our guests.”

Resort Manager Sunil Beerbul says Food tourism is increasingly recognized as a powerful tool to enhance local economies and promote cultural exchange.

Therefore he adds Shangri-La Yanuca Island is tapping into this potential by crafting experiences that go beyond dining.

The resort manager believes that this will also boost the tourism arrival from the Indian and Asian markets.

The pop-up restaurant is open three times a week on alternate days.