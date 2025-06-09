Sewer overflow causes bluish discharge in Nabua stream

Aerial view of the Jerusalem Road in Nabua showing the discoloration of the stream. [Photo: FIJI GOVERNEMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Department of Environment received a report earlier this week about a bluish discoloration observed in the stream beneath the Jerusalem Road bridge in Nabua, Suva.

Officers from the Department immediately conducted a site inspection and traced the source of the discharge to an underground culvert near the Nabua Sewerage Pump Station.

The Ministry of Environment said that, deploying drones, officers carried out an aerial survey to trace the source and assess the extent of the discharge.

The inspection confirmed that raw sewage had overflowed from the culvert and was discharging directly into the stream, where it mixed with the bluish substance observed in the water.

Several dead eels were found in the affected section of the stream, indicating a toxic discharge with negative environmental impacts.

Investigations revealed that the Nabua Sewerage Pump Station had been non-operational since 25 December 2025, causing sewage to back up and spill into the waterway.

The Department assessed that the bluish substance had likely been disposed of into the sewerage system upstream and was subsequently released into the stream due to the pump station failure.

The Department of Environment is working closely with the Water Authority of Fiji and the Suva City Council to contain the incident, assess environmental impacts, and prevent further discharge.

The pump station has now been restored, and the bluish discoloration in the stream has dissipated naturally.

Environmental monitoring and investigations are ongoing. The Department strongly advises the public to avoid any contact with the stream until further notice.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, said the safety of the public and the protection of Fiji’s environment remain top priorities.

