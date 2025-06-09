Seven police officers under investigation

File Photo

The Fiji Police Force has clarified that seven, not eight, officers are under investigation in connection with a drug-related probe.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says the Criminal Investigations Department identified the officers through a review of Viber exchanges allegedly linking them to an individual connected to the drug trade.

The Commissioner confirms investigators have reached out to the individual who shared the screenshots, with a formal statement to be obtained as the next step.

Police are also seeking support from the Australian Federal Police and New Zealand Police to assist with the investigation. Commissioner Tudravu says the case is being expedited and the public will receive regular updates.

The Fiji Police Force apologizes for the earlier incorrect report that eight officers were involved. Investigations are ongoing.

