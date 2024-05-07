Seven MP’s reject salary hike

From left: Sashi Kiran, Pio Tikoduadua, Lenora Qereqeretabua, National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad, Premila Kumar, Hem Chand and Faiyaz Koya

Seven Members of Parliament voted against the motion to increase their salaries and allowances.

The Opposition MPs who opposed this increase included three FijiFirst MPs: Faiyaz Koya, Hem Chand and Premila Kumar.

Four National Federation Party MPs including their Leader Professor Biman Prasad, Lenora Qereqeretabua, Pio Tikoduadua and Sashi Kiran also opposed the increase.

On the other hand, 21 People’s Alliance MPs including Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka voted in favor.

Four FijiFirst MPs abstained from voting: Joseph Nand, Viam Pillay, Rinesh Sharma, Ketan Lal, and NFP member Agni-Deo Singh.

The three Social Democratic Liberal Party MPs, led by Aseri Radrodro supported the motion.

The final count showed 24 Government MPs and 16 Opposition MPs voting for the salary increase while four Government MPs and three Opposition MPs opposed it.

In total, 29 Government MPs and 23 Opposition MPs took part in the vote.

As a result, salaries and allowances for all Fijian MPs will increase starting August 1 this year.

The Prime Minister’s salary will slightly decrease from $328,750 to $320,000 to match the Chief Justice’s salary more closely.

The Finance Minister’s salary will drop from $235,000 to $200,000. Other ministers earning between $185,000 and $235,000 will now have standardized salaries of $200,000. MPs’ salaries will nearly double from $50,000 to $95,000.

This decision has sparked widespread public outrage with many Fijians expressing their disappointment and disgust on social media particularly given the economic hardships facing the majority of the population.