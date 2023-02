Seven individuals were slapped with a fine of $200 each for smoking in public places.

Health Inspectors in the Northern Division have formally requested the Police Force to assist them in ensuring the No Smoking Rule in public places are adhered to.

The Health Inspectors met with Station Officer at Labasa Police Station yesterday.

They also carried out surveillance at the Labasa Market Area and the Bus Stand, where the seven were fined.