Serua targets youths economic engagement

Serua Provincial Council Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa

Rural development initiatives in Serua is an utmost priority for the Provincial Council to empower youths to generate more economic gains.

This was highlighted by Serua Provincial Council Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa when asked about the challenges that was highlighted during their meeting.

Boseiwaqa says they are looking at ways to improve their strategies and direct resources to assist youths in achieving their potential and contribute towards the development of their province.

“One is exposure and it is very important for development in any development process to be exposed and here we are talking about not only exposing in Fiji but in overseas, they will learn, their ways of doing things, their culture and how do they approach development”

Boseiwaqa adds the Council has plans in place to upskill youths in financial education and trainings.

“Basically we will be looking at education, we will be looking at wellbeing we will be looking at the economic empowerment and economic activities and all this so in any rural development we have to look at the resources.”

Boseiwaqa states that proper utilization of available resources is crucial in achieving fair benefits for the province and its people.