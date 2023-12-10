Senior players need to step up: Ravouvou

Kaminieli Rasaku charges through [Source: World Rugby]

The senior players in the Fiji Airways men’s 7s side need to step up and take a proactive role in leading the team.

This is the view of former national 7s playmaker, Vatemo Ravouvou after witnessing the team’s performance on the opening day of the Cape Town 7s.

Ravouvou says players such as Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Kaminieli Rasaku and Terio Tamani have valuable experience to lead their younger teammates in the closing stages of the tournament from tonight.

“Sevuloni Mocenacagi and the other senior players must step up now as the young players will look up to them in those crucial moments of the game. I believe they can achieve something in Cape Town this weekend.”



Vatemo Ravouvou, former national 7s playmaker

Fiji will take on France in the cup quarterfinal tonight at 9:40.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana side will also face France at 7.44 pm in the women’s Cup quarterfinal.