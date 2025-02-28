Seawall work disrupted

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture / Facebook ]

Unstable weather conditions are slowing the construction of a seawall in Navolau, Rakiraki. This project is designed to safeguard the community from worsening coastal erosion and rising sea levels.

The Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) initiative, led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, is now 40 percent complete since work began on November 6 of last year.

According to the Ministry, the planned 490-meter seawall aims to strengthen the coastline, but progress has been disrupted by Fiji’s cyclone season, which runs from November to April.

So far, 200 meters of backfill have been completed, and 90 meters of bouldering work is in place. Despite efforts to accelerate construction, including the deployment of excavators, tipper trucks, and local labor, the unpredictable weather remains a major challenge.

In the coming weeks, the focus will shift to breaking down large rocks, shaping the embankment slope, and reinforcing the base with filter cloth and boulders. The final phase will involve securing the top and bottom sections of the embankment to withstand tidal forces.

The Ministry of Agriculture states that youths are actively engaged in the project, contributing to concrete drainage work, a key feature designed to manage water runoff effectively.

While delays are frustrating, the Ministry says it is committed to completing the seawall.

