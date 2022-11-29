Seasonal workers leave for Australia

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Twenty-nine Fijians will leave Fiji this week to work under the Australian Seasonal Work Program.

On Friday, Permanent Secretary for Employment Osea Cawaru farewelled the workers.

The workers have been urged to be good ambassadors, to follow the regulations in place, and also to exhaust the employment grievance procedure when the need arises.

Cawaru advised the team to set clear goals and uphold work ethics.

He also reminded the workers about the expectations of the employer, the Fijian and Australian Governments, and especially the expectations of their families back home.