School readiness goes beyond uniforms, parents told

As the new school term gets underway, parents have been reminded that sending children to school involves more than uniforms, school bags and timetables, but also emotional and mental preparation at home.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says many parents ensure children are physically ready for school, but equal attention must be given to their emotional wellbeing.

She adds that children are especially vulnerable to peer pressure and without proper guidance can be drawn into harmful behaviour, making it crucial for parents to teach values at home so children can distinguish right from wrong once they enter the school environment.

Kiran urges parents to make time for their children after school despite work and daily pressures, saying that listening, observing and checking in on their behaviour can help identify early signs of bullying or emotional distress, which children often struggle to express on their own.

“If they’re getting bullied, it’s something that parents need to be able to pick up and ensure that children get the right emotional and mental support. It is not easy when parents are working, and we often leave our children to gadgets, but children are completely dependent on adults. Adults have many more opportunities and places to seek help, but children do not.”

Kiran also highlighted growing concern over children’s increasing reliance on gadgets, reminding parents that children are fully dependent on adults for protection and guidance.

She called on parents, teachers and communities to work together to create a positive and supportive school experience, including avoiding fear-based messaging such as warning children that teachers will punish them, which can create anxiety before a child even enters the classroom.

