SCC to partner with Police Force to tackle crime

The Suva City Council will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with the Fiji Police Force to tackle criminal activities in the city.

Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa says proactive steps have been taken to identify and narrow down red zones within Suva.

He says these red zones, known for higher incidences of crime, will be the primary focus of intensified security measures.

Boseiwaqa stresses that they need to introduce strategies that will assist them in dealing with criminal activities.

“Most of the red zones that we have identified, for which we will look into detail and confirm the illegal activities that are happening there, like drugs and so on, we will come up with good strategies.”

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa also says that a collaborative approach is essential in addressing the complex issue of urban crime.

One of the strategies I have taken is to put up security cameras around some of the dark spots, and I think that is really helpful right now. Drug issues should also engage the community in combating and addressing them.

The Suva City Council has held consultations with the police and is now waiting for them to endorse the MOU, and part of the agreement will include joint operations.