SCC champions floriculture growth

The Suva City Council has demonstrated its commitment to foster the growth of floriculture, through continues support for florists in the Central Division.

This is evident in the recent development of the flower section at the Suva Municipal Market, which caters for over 40 florists in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Suva Municipal Market’s flower section was upgraded to the tune of $30,000 last year, as part of Suva City Council’s effort to develop its market.

SCC Chief Executive, Tevita Boseiwaqa says florists have an important duty to perform in beautification, from home to the office and even in public.

“I realize after the testimonies, it plays a significant role, even though it’s small business, but a major role to ensure that whatever activity is done, whether it’s business or at a personal level or at home or community level, to ensure that there is totality in the service that they provide with the flowers.”

Boseiwaqa says florists have also significantly contributed to the economy.

The Chief Executive encourages both men and women to invest in floriculture, urging people to generate income from their natural resources.