Sayed-Khaiyum’s presence excused

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem’s case will be called again next Tuesday before Magistrate Yogesh Prasad.

The case was called this afternoon before Magistrate Jeremaia Savou for formalization, as Magistrate Prasad is not available in court.

Acting Director of Public Prosecution Nancy Tikoisuva informed the court about the application made to consolidate the charge and the application made by Saneem to strike out the charge against him.

Magistrate Savou says that Magistrate Prasad is the one presiding over the case, and he will decide on the application.

Sayed-Khaiyum faces a charge of abuse of office.

It is alleged that he authorized the government to pay taxes for former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem without the required approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.



Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit.

It is alleged that while serving as Supervisor of Elections between June 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022, he unlawfully solicited and received a benefit exceeding $50,000 in deductible tax relief on his back pay from a senior government official for personal gain.

Sayed-Khaiyum’s presence on August 27th has been excused.

Both Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem have had their bail extended.