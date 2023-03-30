Sayed-Khaiyum back at CID HQ

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is back at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Suva.

Sayed-Khaiyum was seen arriving at the CID HQ with his lawyer Davenesh Sharma and his associate Gul Fatima.

FBC News understands that the former AG is being questioned in relation to a report lodged by the acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa last month.

This is in relation to various allegations of abuse of office and the use of forged documents.