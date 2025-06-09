Sawanikula Village plans new secondary school

[Source: Ministry of Education/Facebook]

The people of Sawanikula Village in the Tikina of Muaira in the highlands of Naitaisiri intend to build a new secondary school.

This was discussed by the villagers during a meeting with Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

The villagers intend to establish the school as early as 2026 with the rollout of Years 9 and 10, as there are available resources to at least make a start, which was also supported by the Minister.

Radrodro emphasised that the Coalition Government’s initiative in establishing a Secondary School is to assist communities in nurturing their children and students within the vicinity of their existing communities.



[Source: Ministry of Education/Facebook]

Parents have also been advised to ensure that their children remain near them, as access to secondary learning and teaching can be brought to their doorsteps.



[Source: Ministry of Education/Facebook]

He further advised the Sawanikula Village community to negotiate with the neighbouring villages to include in Year 8 students of Nakurukuruvakatini Primary and Nasauvere Primary of the Tikina Naoimalu and Muaira District and Naboro-Sawanikula Primary students, which will form a good student population to roll out Year 9 next year.

The Education Minister further urged parents to utilize the $200 ‘Back to School’ initiative to ensure that children receive new uniforms, school sandals, books, and other essentials for school in 2026.



[Source: Ministry of Education/Facebook]

He stated that the parents’ role towards their child’s education is absolutely vital, and through their support, encouragement, and partnership with the teachers and the school, to can ensure that their children receive the best possible education.

