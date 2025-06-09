Save the Children Fiji condemns calls for corporal punishment

Save the Children Fiji is calling on all individuals and organizations to cease advocating for the return of corporal punishment in schools or homes, stating that such actions are unlawful, unconstitutional, and in direct violation of children’s rights.

Chief Executive, Shairana Ali, says recent public comments made by members of the Fijian Teachers Association, including disturbing suggestions such as introducing leather belts in schools, are not only unacceptable and dangerous but illegal under the Child Care and Protection Act of Fiji.

“Anyone who publicly calls for children to be beaten with leather belts in schools is not only violating our laws, but also committing a serious child safeguarding breach.”

Ali says such remarks risk inciting violence against children and carry legal and professional liability.

She stresses that corporal punishment is explicitly unlawful in all schools under Fijian law and court rulings, it is unconstitutional, violating children’s rights to protection from cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment under Section 41 of the Fiji Constitution.

Ali says Fiji is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which it ratified in 1993, obligating the country to protect children from all forms of violence, including corporal punishment.

“We cannot go backwards. Violence is not discipline. The law is clear, and so is the science that corporal punishment harms children physically, emotionally, and developmentally.”

Ali says the recent Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys survey showed that 68% of children aged 1–14 in Fiji experienced violent forms of discipline, including psychological aggression and physical punishment, with rural and iTaukei children disproportionately affected.

She says while these survey results show entrenched attitudes toward corporal punishment, they also highlight how much work is needed to educate and shift mindsets.

Ali adds that no child should grow up in fear or pain and there is a need to move decisively towards non-violent, respectful discipline.

Save the Children Fiji reaffirms its commitment to working alongside parents and caregivers, schools and teachers, faith-based and community leaders, government ministries and civil society organizations to provide training on positive discipline and positive parenting.

She says they stand ready to work with any school, village, or faith-based organization that wants to learn how to discipline children without violence.

