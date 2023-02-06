Saneem lodges complaint against AG

Former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem and Attorney General Siromi Turaga.

Former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says he has lodged a complaint against Attorney General Siromi Turaga.

In a statement, Saneem says the complaint was lodged with the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

He claims this is in relation to the matters set out in my media statement of last Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

He claims the Attorney-General does not have the lawful authority to issue any directives to the Fiji Police Force or the Immigration Department to restrain any individual from travelling out of the country.

The former SoE was stopped from leaving the country at the Nadi International Airport last week.

He says, based on what he was informed by immigration officials and the Fiji Police Force at the Nadi International Airport, he believes the Attorney-General’s conduct tantamounts to abuse of office.

Saneem also says he also intends to lodge a complaint against the Director of Immigration.

He says he has also lodged complaints against three employees of the Fijian Elections Office, including the Acting Supervisor of Elections, for accessing confidential information from the Electoral Commission secretariat without lawful authority.

Questions have been sent to FICAC.