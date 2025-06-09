Sanatan Sabha launches youth wing

[Photo Credit: Arrival Guide]

The Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji has successfully held its 67th Annual General Meeting at Pt Shreedhar Maharaj College on Sunday.

Sabha’s National President, Dhirendra Nand, says the meeting highlighted plans to strengthen youth engagement, community service and education across Fiji.

A key decision was the merging of the former Youth and Sports Wings into the Sanatan Youth and Sports Wing, aimed at empowering young leaders and promoting sportsmanship.

The Sabha also unveiled its new official flag, symbolising unity, resilience, and the progressive vision of Sanatan Fiji while retaining traditional colors of yellow, red, and orange.

Other initiatives include strengthening governance in Sanatan schools, partnerships with the Fiji Prison Department and Pacific Health Specialists to extend educational and wellness programs, and advocacy against smoking and alcohol in religious spaces.

Looking ahead, the Sabha plans to establish a Northern Headquarters in Vanua Levu, launch a Gau Shala project in the Western Division, set up a counselling centre, and roll out a new official website to connect members locally and internationally.

Nand says the Sabha continues to focus on its guiding principles of “Unity, Faith, and Service”, and looks forward to working with all Sanatanis to achieve greater milestones in the years ahead.

